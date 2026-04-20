The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,910 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 16,364 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors' holdings in Boeing were worth $22,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $192,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,529,417 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $14,574,874,000 after buying an additional 756,057 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25,532.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 424,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $91,725,000 after buying an additional 423,325 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,069,819 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $230,900,000 after buying an additional 357,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $223.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.67. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here