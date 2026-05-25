The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Dilation Capital Management LP

Dilation Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,277 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 12.2% of Dilation Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dilation Capital Management LP's holdings in Boeing were worth $26,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,225.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boeing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53,736 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BA opened at $219.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.40 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35. The stock's 50 day moving average is $217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,503 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $351,371.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,445,326.70. The trade was a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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