The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,580 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after acquiring an additional 39,103 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 13.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $70,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $6,301,901,000 after buying an additional 707,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,188,153,000 after buying an additional 177,597 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,369,615 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $727,264,000 after buying an additional 223,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,010,551 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $649,767,000 after buying an additional 175,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $226.96. 715,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,166,859. The company has a market capitalization of $178.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $217.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.26. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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