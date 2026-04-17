The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,382 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,842 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $40,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total transaction of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This represents a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total transaction of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $219.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $156.47 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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