The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 19,623.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,348 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 867,925 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Boeing worth $173,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 16.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,225.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,655 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 243.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Boeing by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,451 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $279,608,000 after purchasing an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Article Title

Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Article Title

The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Article Title

Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Article Title

Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: A Boeing 777 freighter’s extremely low flyover in Texas drew criticism from pilots, creating another headline that could remind investors of operational and safety scrutiny around the brand. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a PE ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.48. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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