The Boeing Company $BA Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,234 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank's holdings in Boeing were worth $44,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 767 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $156.47 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm's revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.90) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $254.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,430 shares in the company, valued at $993,206. This represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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