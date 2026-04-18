The Boeing Company $BA Stake Increased by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,933 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Boeing were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 50.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 26,360 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.4% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,322 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,040 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,188,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,824 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $48,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing Trading Up 2.0%

Boeing stock opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $175.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.03 and a beta of 1.13. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $156.47 and a one year high of $254.35. The company's fifty day moving average price is $219.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. This trade represents a 41.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,401,825.86. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Argus raised shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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