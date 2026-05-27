The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Position Cut by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,487 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 296,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,820 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 99,021 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,291 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Article Title

Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said the company wants to win new customers by focusing on wealth building rather than chasing meme coins or prediction markets, reinforcing a disciplined long-term growth strategy and suggesting the stock could deserve a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Article Title

Another interview with CEO Rick Wurster highlighted plans to expand access to investing, which may support investor confidence in Schwab’s growth initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Article Title

A new article reviewed Charles Schwab’s valuation after its recent mixed share price performance, flagging short-term weakness but noting the stock remains reasonably valued on longer-term measures. Neutral Sentiment: Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Article Title

Several golf-related stories used the Charles Schwab name for the Charles Schwab Challenge, which boosts brand visibility but does not directly change the company’s financial outlook. Negative Sentiment: No major earnings or deal news was reported in these articles, so the recent pullback appears more tied to broader trading pressure and valuation concerns than to a specific company setback.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8%

SCHW opened at $89.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.80. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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