The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 407,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $40,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus set a $108.00 price target on Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 126,924 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,634 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.52 on Monday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.18. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.62 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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