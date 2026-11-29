Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 777,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $75,953,000. Charles Schwab accounts for about 2.4% of Prana Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,237 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 364,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $35,584,000 after acquiring an additional 113,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Research cut Charles Schwab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $83.96 and a one year high of $114.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation is a financial services company serving individual investors, financial advisors and institutions. Founded in 1971 by Charles R. Schwab, the company helped popularize discount brokerage and has expanded into a broad range of investment and banking services. Schwab offers brokerage accounts and trading tools, retirement and advisory services, banking products, and access to investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Its businesses also include asset management and custody services for independent investment advisors.

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