The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 109.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,476 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 35,816 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,994,189,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,209,187 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,024,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,381 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,206,320 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $87.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.96 and a 1 year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,600. The trade was a 21.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,137 shares of company stock worth $8,106,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Key Charles Schwab News

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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