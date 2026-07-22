The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lowered its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,786 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 33.7% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 31,262 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $43,616,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.2% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 182,465 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $100.19 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.34. The firm has a market cap of $174.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: SCHW beat Q2 expectations, posting $1.62 EPS versus $1.53 expected and $7.07 billion in revenue versus $6.90 billion expected, with revenue up 20.9% year over year. Article Title

SCHW beat Q2 expectations, posting versus $1.53 expected and versus $6.90 billion expected, with revenue up 20.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The quarter benefited from robust trading activity , strong net interest revenue, and record revenue, reinforcing the view that Schwab is gaining from active retail markets. Article Title

The quarter benefited from , strong net interest revenue, and record revenue, reinforcing the view that Schwab is gaining from active retail markets. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY2026 outlook, guiding revenue to $28.1 billion to $28.3 billion , above the Street’s $27.3 billion estimate, which supports the case for continued growth. Article Title

The company raised its FY2026 outlook, guiding revenue to , above the Street’s $27.3 billion estimate, which supports the case for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary said the stock’s recent rally and stronger-than-expected earnings may have left less upside near term, suggesting investors are reassessing valuation after the results. Article Title

Some commentary said the stock’s recent rally and stronger-than-expected earnings may have left less upside near term, suggesting investors are reassessing valuation after the results. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, several reports noted that rising expenses disappointed some investors, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock. Article Title

Despite the earnings beat, several reports noted that disappointed some investors, which may be limiting enthusiasm for the stock. Negative Sentiment: BMO downgraded Charles Schwab to Market Perform after the recent stock rally, signaling that some analysts see less immediate upside despite the strong quarter. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 6,520 shares of company stock valued at $622,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

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