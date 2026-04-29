The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by R Squared Ltd

R Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,037 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts: Sign Up

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.47 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 11,825 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,236,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 449,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,985,397.30. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. The trade was a 30.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,748 shares of company stock worth $47,885,857. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

More Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Article Title

Goldman Sachs/industry recognition and buy ratings — Schwab is highlighted among top bank/wealth names by major firms, supporting investor confidence in its diversified model and recurring-fee businesses. Positive Sentiment: Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Article Title

Strong youth interest could drive long‑term account growth — Schwab’s 2026 Teen Investing Survey shows large interest among teens and parental support for early investing, which could seed future retail AUM and advisory flows. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data)

Unusual call-option buying — traders bought ~42,405 SCHW calls (up ~66% vs. average), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside if catalysts align (earnings/guidance, rate moves). (internal trade data) Neutral Sentiment: Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

Schwab’s investor education/marketing content — coverage such as guidance on over‑concentration in winners reinforces brand value but is primarily reputation/education rather than a direct earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Article Title

Sector comparison pieces (BlackRock vs Schwab) highlight different dividend and business models — useful context for income‑oriented investors but not an immediate stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cut and lower near‑term estimates — TD Cowen trimmed its price target (and reduced 2026 estimates) even while keeping a buy stance, which can cap upside and weighs on near‑term sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Charles Schwab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Charles Schwab wasn't on the list.

While Charles Schwab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here