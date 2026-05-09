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The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stake Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Charles Schwab logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 465,390 shares valued at about $46.5 million.
  • Charles Schwab reported better-than-expected Q1 results, with earnings of $1.43 per share and revenue of $6.48 billion, both topping analyst estimates.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, while analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $114.
  • Five stocks we like better than Charles Schwab.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 95,053 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,436,000 after buying an additional 305,904 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $88.52 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.75 and its 200-day moving average is $96.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 35,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,423,559.04. This trade represents a 30.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,924 shares of company stock worth $12,268,634. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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