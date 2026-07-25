The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Cut by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,402 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 2.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vivaldi Capital Management LP's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,156,290 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,984,231,000 after buying an additional 691,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,667,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,747,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,242 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,184,369 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,015,720,000 after acquiring an additional 78,020 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,818,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 171,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,520 shares of company stock worth $622,392 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SCHW opened at $101.92 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.96 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 38.79%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report).

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