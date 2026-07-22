The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE - Free Report) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,470 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 17,213 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,671 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $118,006,000 after purchasing an additional 280,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,785,955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $90,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,320 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 207,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,106 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $61,235,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,174 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $58,170,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAKE. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Cheesecake Factory from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.75.

View Our Latest Report on CAKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 104,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $6,346,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,079,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,928,114.58. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 2,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $161,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,171 shares in the company, valued at $400,497.90. This represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Cheesecake Factory

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheesecake Factory this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks says CAKE has momentum characteristics that may appeal to traders, with the stock recently up on a one-week basis and drawing interest as a potential breakout candidate. Article Title

Zacks says CAKE has momentum characteristics that may appeal to traders, with the stock recently up on a one-week basis and drawing interest as a potential breakout candidate. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary suggest Cheesecake Factory may beat upcoming earnings estimates, which could support the stock if results confirm those expectations. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary suggest Cheesecake Factory may beat upcoming earnings estimates, which could support the stock if results confirm those expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company’s new Wichita location is nearing opening, with hiring underway for about 290 positions, signaling continued unit expansion and future revenue potential. Article Title

The company’s new Wichita location is nearing opening, with hiring underway for about 290 positions, signaling continued unit expansion and future revenue potential. Positive Sentiment: Local reports that the new store marquee is up and opening is weeks away reinforce growth visibility and may be read as a sign of successful expansion. Article Title

Local reports that the new store marquee is up and opening is weeks away reinforce growth visibility and may be read as a sign of successful expansion. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant-industry commentary points to CAKE as a stock to own in a resilient dining environment, where value-focused consumer demand remains supportive. Article Title

Restaurant-industry commentary points to CAKE as a stock to own in a resilient dining environment, where value-focused consumer demand remains supportive. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage is mostly technical or style-score driven, reinforcing the recent uptrend rather than pointing to a new fundamental development. Article Title

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $87.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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