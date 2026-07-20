The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,703 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Clorox were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 320 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 83.8% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "underperform" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $103.47.

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Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $96.13 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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