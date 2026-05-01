The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 30,369 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Clorox worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 224 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $96.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.03.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 383.01% and a net margin of 11.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Clorox's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Key Headlines Impacting Clorox

Here are the key news stories impacting Clorox this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Clorox from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

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