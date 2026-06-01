The Clorox Company $CLX Shares Sold by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.'s holdings in Clorox were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,434,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,039,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,794 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 23.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,995,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $492,656,000 after acquiring an additional 750,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,172,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,613,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 93.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,709,972 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 33.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $214,564,000 after acquiring an additional 439,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company's stock.

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Clorox Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $89.98 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Clorox had a return on equity of 443.64% and a net margin of 11.18%.The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.82 per share, with a total value of $429,100.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,760. This represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Clorox from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Clorox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Clorox from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Clorox from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $103.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clorox

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Further Reading

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