The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,210 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Cooper Companies worth $9,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $82.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Key Stories Impacting Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article

Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript

The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Cooper Companies Price Performance

COO opened at $67.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.54.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

See Also

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