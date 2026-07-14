The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Bought by Diversify Wealth Management LLC

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,303 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 115.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.89 and a 12-month high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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