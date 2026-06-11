The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,305 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 131,383 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $15,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $82.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COO

Cooper Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Article Title

Recent commentary highlighted The Cooper Companies as a strong long-term growth name, with Zacks calling it a top growth stock and Seeking Alpha noting potential for an analyst upgrade as valuation improves. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary also pointed to the company’s demand growth and prior quarterly earnings beat, which can reinforce confidence in revenue momentum. Neutral Sentiment: One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Article Title

One article noted that Cooper has strong revenue growth, especially in CooperVision, but also said litigation charges tied to embryo culture media recalls have weighed on reported profitability; these issues do not appear to change the long-term outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: Some analysis still argues The Cooper Companies needs stronger return on equity and profit margins, which may temper enthusiasm despite solid sales trends. Article Title

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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