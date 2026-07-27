The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,004 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 246,578 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth $233,539,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 479.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,287,837 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $269,471,000 after buying an additional 2,720,594 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after buying an additional 2,089,763 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COO

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $89.83.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

See Also

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