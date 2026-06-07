The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,454 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 34,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $855,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

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Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.52.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Cooper Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Cooper Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. CooperCompanies Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Cooper Companies posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with EPS of $1.21 topping estimates of $1.10 and revenue of $1.08 billion beating forecasts, while sales rose 7.9% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. QuiverQuant article

Management said it reached agreements to resolve substantially all claims tied to the prior fertility media recall, reducing a major legal overhang and supporting investor confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. TipRanks analyst update

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating on COO and lowered its price target to $86, still implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Benzinga analyst update

Stifel, Baird, and JPMorgan all cut price targets but kept constructive ratings, suggesting analysts see the report as solid even after valuation resets. Neutral Sentiment: The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Earnings report transcript

The company guided FY2026 EPS to $4.58-$4.66, slightly around consensus, which helps confirm expectations but does not point to a major near-term surprise. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target on COO from $80 to $71 and kept a Neutral rating, reflecting more cautious expectations despite the stock’s recent strength. JPMorgan price target update

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COO. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $82.64.

View Our Latest Report on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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