State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,819,981 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,775,177 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.12% of The Ensign Group worth $313,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts: Sign Up

The Ensign Group News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about ENSG:

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks reported that ENSG was down 1.1% in the 30 days following its earnings release. The quarter had mixed signals: earnings per share beat estimates, while revenue came in below consensus. Zacks article

Zacks reported that ENSG was down 1.1% in the 30 days following its earnings release. The quarter had mixed signals: earnings per share beat estimates, while revenue came in below consensus. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms highlighted the same filed securities class action, covering investors who acquired Ensign securities from February 10, 2022, through June 18, 2026. Investors have until December 7, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Repeated legal alerts may increase concern about potential litigation costs and reputational risk, though the notices do not establish liability. Class action notice

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $228.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of The Ensign Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $226.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $182.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day moving average of $182.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0650 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc. is a healthcare services company focused on post-acute care and senior living. Through its subsidiaries, it operates skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities, assisted living communities, and independent living communities. The company also provides home health and hospice services, as well as mobile diagnostics and other ancillary services that support patients and care facilities. Its operations serve communities across multiple U.S. states. Founded in 1999, Ensign has grown from a skilled nursing operator into a broader provider of healthcare and senior services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Ensign Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Ensign Group wasn't on the list.

While The Ensign Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report