Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 1,520.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,460 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $23,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,137,758 shares of the company's stock worth $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 226,888 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,750,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,586,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 75.5% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 230,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,750,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,775 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $373,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,954.22. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 2,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $276,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 323,922 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,283,422.20. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,027 shares of company stock worth $17,385,040. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies is a global beauty company that develops, markets and sells prestige skincare, makeup, fragrance and haircare products. Its brands include Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, La Mer, Aveda and Jo Malone London. Founded in 1946 by Estée and Joseph Lauder, the company began with a small range of skincare products and has since expanded into a broad portfolio of beauty brands. Its products are sold through department stores, specialty retailers, salons and e-commerce channels.

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