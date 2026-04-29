The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 505.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,399 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 709,154 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.24% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $88,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,338 shares of the company's stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.3%

EL stock opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Estee Lauder Companies's payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $94.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $97.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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