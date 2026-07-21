The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,831 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 60,275 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,242 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company's stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company's stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EL opened at $83.47 on Tuesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.22 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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