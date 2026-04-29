The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 1,043,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $2,927,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,118,587 shares of the company's stock worth $979,770,000 after purchasing an additional 259,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,112,501 shares of the company's stock worth $538,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,107 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,853,675 shares of the company's stock worth $254,348,000 after purchasing an additional 642,051 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock worth $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,451,128 shares of the company's stock worth $215,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $77.10 on Wednesday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $121.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $97.95.

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Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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