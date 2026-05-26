The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 93.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,042 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after buying an additional 110,134 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,319,905,000 after buying an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,680,393,000 after buying an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,417,997,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO David Solomon said fears that AI will cause a broad “job apocalypse” are overblown, framing AI as a productivity and workforce-shaping force rather than a job destroyer. That message may reassure investors that AI adoption can support economic growth and business activity instead of crushing demand. Article Title

CEO David Solomon said fears that AI will cause a broad “job apocalypse” are overblown, framing AI as a productivity and workforce-shaping force rather than a job destroyer. That message may reassure investors that AI adoption can support economic growth and business activity instead of crushing demand. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs data showed hedge funds are increasing technology stock exposure at a record pace on AI optimism, signaling strong risk appetite in the sector and reinforcing Goldman’s positioning as a key source of market intelligence. Article Title

Goldman Sachs data showed hedge funds are increasing technology stock exposure at a record pace on AI optimism, signaling strong risk appetite in the sector and reinforcing Goldman’s positioning as a key source of market intelligence. Positive Sentiment: Goldman research suggested AI agents could meaningfully boost tech cash flow and token usage, supporting the investment case for continued AI infrastructure spending and keeping Goldman tied to the dominant market theme. Article Title

Goldman research suggested AI agents could meaningfully boost tech cash flow and token usage, supporting the investment case for continued AI infrastructure spending and keeping Goldman tied to the dominant market theme. Positive Sentiment: Goldman also highlighted liquid cooling as a next-wave AI trade, which underscores its active role in identifying investable themes across the AI supply chain and may boost investor attention to Goldman’s research franchise. Article Title

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $996.73 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $896.71 and its 200-day moving average is $886.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.50 and a 12 month high of $1,005.36. The firm has a market cap of $294.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Evercore cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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