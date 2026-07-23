The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,687 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $163,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after acquiring an additional 418,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,098.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,043.02 and a 200 day moving average of $950.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $694.05 and a 12 month high of $1,153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HSBC raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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