The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,572 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,783 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $17,197,444,000 after acquiring an additional 394,198 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,952,199,000 after acquiring an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,978,034 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,254,692,000 after purchasing an additional 194,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,070.00 to $1,190.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock worth $30,712,978. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs posted record Q2 2026 results, with net revenues of $20.34 billion and EPS of $20.98, both well above expectations, driven by stronger trading, investment banking, and asset management performance.

Goldman Sachs posted record Q2 2026 results, with net revenues of $20.34 billion and EPS of $20.98, both well above expectations, driven by stronger trading, investment banking, and asset management performance. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5.00 per share and authorized a $4 billion share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Article Title

The company raised its quarterly dividend by 11% to $5.00 per share and authorized a $4 billion share repurchase program, reinforcing confidence in capital strength and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Bank of America lifting its price target to $1,300 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its target to $1,130, reflecting higher earnings expectations.

Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Bank of America lifting its price target to $1,300 and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raising its target to $1,130, reflecting higher earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply as a rebound in capital markets activity, including AI and SpaceX-related fundraising, helped drive one of the strongest ECM quarters in years.

Goldman’s equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply as a rebound in capital markets activity, including AI and SpaceX-related fundraising, helped drive one of the strongest ECM quarters in years. Positive Sentiment: CEO David Solomon’s comments that AI is still in the “early innings” and that the U.S. economy remains resilient support the view that Goldman’s revenue momentum could continue.

CEO David Solomon’s comments that AI is still in the “early innings” and that the U.S. economy remains resilient support the view that Goldman’s revenue momentum could continue. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests the stock’s recent rally has already captured much of the improved outlook, with at least one analyst warning the shares may be getting “frothy” after the earnings spike.

Some commentary suggests the stock’s recent rally has already captured much of the improved outlook, with at least one analyst warning the shares may be getting “frothy” after the earnings spike. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman also remains in the spotlight for non-operating headlines, including coverage of former executive Kathryn Ruemmler’s testimony in the Epstein probe, though this appears more reputational than financially material right now.

Goldman also remains in the spotlight for non-operating headlines, including coverage of former executive Kathryn Ruemmler’s testimony in the Epstein probe, though this appears more reputational than financially material right now. Negative Sentiment: Broader market weakness, especially a tech-led selloff, is also weighing on sentiment and may be pressuring financial stocks even after Goldman’s strong report.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,094.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $691.88 and a twelve month high of $1,153.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,032.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $944.59. The firm has a market cap of $322.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.54 by $6.44. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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