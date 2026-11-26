Jump Financial LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 326.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,079 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $59,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,028 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $15,332,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 467 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 457 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Investors following GS have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s reported role arranging a roughly $44 billion financing for SpaceX’s AI computing equipment could bolster its advisory and financing business in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. A separate report says Goldman is advising SpaceX on a possible merger with Tesla, though the deal is speculative. SpaceX GPU Financing at Goldman Sachs Goldman advising on potential SpaceX-Tesla merger

Goldman’s reported role arranging a roughly $44 billion financing for SpaceX’s AI computing equipment could bolster its advisory and financing business in the fast-growing AI infrastructure market. A separate report says Goldman is advising SpaceX on a possible merger with Tesla, though the deal is speculative. Positive Sentiment: An article argues GS could be undervalued, citing its SpaceX financing opportunity. This is an outside valuation opinion, not a change to Goldman’s reported results or official guidance. Goldman Sachs Could Be 29% Undervalued

An article argues GS could be undervalued, citing its SpaceX financing opportunity. This is an outside valuation opinion, not a change to Goldman’s reported results or official guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman is nearing a $1.5 billion secondary transaction involving private-credit assets held by one of its non-traded BDCs. The report shows activity in private-credit markets but provides limited detail on the deal’s direct earnings impact for GS. Goldman Sachs private-credit secondary transaction

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $995.00 to $1,007.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Loop Capital set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,050.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,220.00 to $1,010.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Freedom Broker upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,052.04.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7%

GS stock opened at $800.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business's fifty day moving average price is $894.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $952.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $772.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The investment management company reported $17.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.86 by $4.15. The company had revenue of $18.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.83 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 71.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.76%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.25, for a total transaction of $222,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,534,577.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $910.72, for a total transaction of $10,928,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 159,180 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,968,409.60. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $11,380,508. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a global financial services firm founded in 1869 and headquartered in New York City. It serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals in markets around the world. The company's businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset management, and wealth management. Its services include advising on mergers and acquisitions and other strategic transactions, underwriting debt and equity offerings, trading and financing, managing investments, and providing private banking and wealth-planning services.

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