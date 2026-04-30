The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,482 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. The trade was a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,001 shares of company stock worth $30,367,306. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $922.71.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $905.30 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.45 and a twelve month high of $984.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $869.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $865.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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