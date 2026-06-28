The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $960.68.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of GS opened at $1,021.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $685.39 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The stock has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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