The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,515,830,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,596,487 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,282,312,000 after buying an additional 2,448,767 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,024,921,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,254 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $488,947,000 after acquiring an additional 450,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 84,499.0% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,995 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 422,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,048.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $891.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total value of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,566 shares of company stock valued at $30,712,978. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results.

Goldman Sachs was added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock after its strong quarterly results. Positive Sentiment: The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play.

The bank also made Zacks’ Strong Buy income stocks list, reflecting investor interest in Goldman Sachs as a dividend and total-return play. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Bank of America raised its price target on Goldman Sachs to $1,300 from $1,150 and kept a buy rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program.

JPMorgan and other commentary highlighted Goldman Sachs’ strong first-half M&A performance, along with record Q2 results and a 25% dividend increase plus a $4 billion share repurchase program. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue.

Goldman Sachs’ equity underwriting revenue jumped sharply, helped by renewed capital markets activity and AI-related deal flow, which supports optimism for future investment banking revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, Goldman Sachs disclosed a 3.5% voting interest in Qiagen, a portfolio-related filing that is not clearly material to Goldman’s own earnings outlook.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,066.28 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $691.88 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The stock has a market cap of $314.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,035.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $945.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group's quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 64.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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