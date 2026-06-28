The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,990 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 55,823 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $162,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $220,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,825 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $900.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $826.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $960.68.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $1,021.45 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $685.39 and a 52 week high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $301.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $996.38 and a 200-day moving average of $928.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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