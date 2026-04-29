The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,012 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.6% of Narwhal Capital Management's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $938.92, for a total transaction of $255,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 125,527 shares in the company, valued at $117,859,810.84. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total transaction of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $37,408,883.21. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,273 shares of company stock valued at $30,622,692. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $926.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $869.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $865.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $531.45 and a twelve month high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $891.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $922.71.

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Key The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman led a growth-stage deal in AI/marketing: Goldman Sachs and Bain co-led a funding round for AI marketing startup Hightouch (now valued at $2.75B), signaling GS’s continued participation in high-growth fintech/AI deals that could boost fees and alternative-investments revenue. Read More.

Goldman led a growth-stage deal in AI/marketing: Goldman Sachs and Bain co-led a funding round for AI marketing startup Hightouch (now valued at $2.75B), signaling GS’s continued participation in high-growth fintech/AI deals that could boost fees and alternative-investments revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Goldman’s Alternatives arm led a $60M Series C in Kashable (financial-wellness loans), highlighting growth in GS’s alternatives and sustainable-investing channels and providing potential future fee and credit-return upside. Read More.

Goldman’s Alternatives arm led a $60M Series C in Kashable (financial-wellness loans), highlighting growth in GS’s alternatives and sustainable-investing channels and providing potential future fee and credit-return upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Research-driven revenue opportunity: Goldman raised its Brent crude forecast to $90/barrel and upgraded several oil names — a call that could lift trading, research, and M&A advisory activity if oil stays elevated. Read More.

Research-driven revenue opportunity: Goldman raised its Brent crude forecast to $90/barrel and upgraded several oil names — a call that could lift trading, research, and M&A advisory activity if oil stays elevated. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Firm research flags a possible near-term market pullback: Goldman strategist John Flood warned pension rebalancing and systematic selling could trigger a short-term correction — a market-level note that may weigh on trading volumes but isn’t a direct company revenue event. Read More.

Firm research flags a possible near-term market pullback: Goldman strategist John Flood warned pension rebalancing and systematic selling could trigger a short-term correction — a market-level note that may weigh on trading volumes but isn’t a direct company revenue event. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro / thematic research: Goldman’s research is cautioning that AI-related valuation risk is prompting investors to rethink long-term growth assumptions for U.S. stocks — a broader market theme that could mute risk appetite but also drives demand for GS advisory and research. Read More.

Macro / thematic research: Goldman’s research is cautioning that AI-related valuation risk is prompting investors to rethink long-term growth assumptions for U.S. stocks — a broader market theme that could mute risk appetite but also drives demand for GS advisory and research. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic pullback from quantum computing: Goldman scaled back an $8M quantum push after feasibility concerns — a cost/strategy decision that reduces near-term R&D outlays but may leave GS trailing peers in long-horizon tech bets. Read More.

Strategic pullback from quantum computing: Goldman scaled back an $8M quantum push after feasibility concerns — a cost/strategy decision that reduces near-term R&D outlays but may leave GS trailing peers in long-horizon tech bets. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Access to Anthropic’s Claude barred for Hong Kong staff amid contract and regulatory review: Goldman removed Anthropic AI model access for its Hong Kong bankers as regulators scrutinize Anthropic’s Mythos model — a sign of operational caution that could slow AI adoption in an important APAC market and raise compliance/headline-risk concerns. Read More.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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