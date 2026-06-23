The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $983.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $922.55. The firm has a market cap of $326.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $630.01 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.12 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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