The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,969 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $349.34 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $352.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $315.31 and a one year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.Home Depot's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore lowered their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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