The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,190,635 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Home Depot worth $1,049,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after purchasing an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after purchasing an additional 343,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,527,461,000 after buying an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after buying an additional 1,113,114 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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