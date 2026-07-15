The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,975 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cache Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3%

Home Depot stock opened at $338.14 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

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Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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