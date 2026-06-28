The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Acquired by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,938 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 32,172 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE HD opened at $348.60 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $322.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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