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The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 19, 2026
Home Depot logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Assetmark Inc. increased its Home Depot stake by 19.6% in the first quarter, adding 13,866 shares to reach 84,474 shares valued at about $27.8 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on Home Depot, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.71; analysts currently include 18 Buy ratings, 13 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating.
  • Home Depot beat quarterly earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $3.43 versus $3.41 expected and revenue of $41.77 billion, while also paying a quarterly dividend of $2.33 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Home Depot.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,474 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 320.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Home Depot from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The firm has a market cap of $338.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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