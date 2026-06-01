The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 163.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Silphium Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1%

Home Depot stock opened at $317.41 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.61. The company has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Key Stories Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot is expanding store-based services by testing on-site car key duplication through a partnership with KeyMe Locksmiths, which could deepen customer relationships and support more traffic and cross-selling in stores. Home Depot Tests On Site Car Key Service To Deepen Store Relationships

Home Depot is expanding store-based services by testing on-site car key duplication through a partnership with KeyMe Locksmiths, which could deepen customer relationships and support more traffic and cross-selling in stores. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan-style market commentary and a broader “home improvement stocks” roundup suggest investors are still watching the sector closely, but this looks more like a reference piece than a direct catalyst for Home Depot. Top Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Today - May 28th

JPMorgan-style market commentary and a broader “home improvement stocks” roundup suggest investors are still watching the sector closely, but this looks more like a reference piece than a direct catalyst for Home Depot. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Home Depot, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly forecasts, while keeping a “Hold” rating. That points to slightly softer expectations for future earnings growth.

Zacks Research trimmed several forward EPS estimates for Home Depot, including FY2027, FY2028, FY2029 and multiple quarterly forecasts, while keeping a “Hold” rating. That points to slightly softer expectations for future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Jim Cramer singled out Home Depot as one of the market’s “legitimate disappointments,” tying weaker performance to rising interest rates, which can weigh on home-improvement demand and investor sentiment. Jim Cramer on Home Depot: “I Was Honestly Bracing for the Worst Here”

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Stories

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