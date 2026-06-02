The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas' holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% during the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,488,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after buying an additional 40,232 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.58 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.35 and a 200-day moving average of $349.17. The company has a market capitalization of $309.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.39.

View Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Further Reading

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