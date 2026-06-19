The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394,884 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 337,740 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Home Depot worth $479,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $323.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.10 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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