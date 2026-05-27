The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Home Depot worth $426,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Home Depot from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $454.00 to $361.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.39.

Read Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $325.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.69.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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