The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,801 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.39.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $317.41 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.10 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here