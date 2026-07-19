The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,921,600 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 193,960 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.6% of Swiss National Bank's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Home Depot worth $960,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cache Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $339.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business's 50 day moving average price is $326.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $423.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Home Depot from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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